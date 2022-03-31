Item 9 Labs Corp. to Host its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022, to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022. The 10K will be filed on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen will host the call.

Q2 FY2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Details

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time ( 1:30 p.m. Pacific time )





4:30 p.m. Eastern time ( ) Access by Zoom: A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay.





A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay. Access by Phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480





Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480 Questions: Please submit questions to [email protected] before the presentation begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by up to 640,000-plus square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit https://investors.item9labscorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jayne Levy, VP of Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

800-403-1140

[email protected]

