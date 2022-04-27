GOLD MEDALIST AND WORLD CHAMPION SIMONE BILES NAMED GODMOTHER OF CELEBRITY BEYOND

PR Newswire

Trailblazing Gymnast Will Officially Name Celebrity Cruises' Groundbreaking Ship this November

MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises announced today that Simone Biles, 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist, will add another very special title to her decorated career – godmother for Celebrity BeyondSM, the industry's most highly anticipated ship of the year that recently debuted in Europe.

A long-standing and highly regarded tradition for new ships, the role of Godmother is to inspire all guests and crew who sail on the ship, and it is considered a lifetime title and honor. In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond – the gold standard ship and newest and most luxurious vessel in the Celebrity fleet – at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.

For its groundbreaking Edge Series ships, Celebrity is selecting equally transformational and courageous Godmothers who are breaking barriers and championing change in their respective fields. Biles joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who serve as godmothers of Beyond's sister ships Celebrity EdgeTM and Celebrity ApexSM respectively.

"Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I'm humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "While I've marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it's Simone's courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration."

"I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as godmother of Celebrity Beyond," said Biles. "I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women."

Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; and the culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. The ship also features experiences and products from goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the brand's new Well-Being Advisor. The exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what's important to today's discerning traveler: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.

Celebrity Beyond began her inaugural season on April 27, 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean. In November, Celebrity Beyond will make her way to Fort Lauderdale for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.

For more details on Celebrity Beyond offerings and destinations, visit www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-beyond . For more information on all Celebrity Cruises offerings, call 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com or speak with a travel advisor.

ABOUT CELEBRITY CRUISES

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-medalist-and-world-champion-simone-biles-named-godmother-of-celebrity-beyond-301543943.html

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises