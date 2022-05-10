Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

32 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2022

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

