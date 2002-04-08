Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “MLP” (: MLP) reported a net loss of $618,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $934,000, or $(0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.25 million and $2.06 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2022 or 2021.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,
20222021
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate$-$-
Leasing2,0311,801
Resort amenities and other217258
Total operating revenues2,2482,059
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate9097
Leasing741840
Resort amenities and other510412
General and administrative756719
Share-based compensation379349
Depreciation274300
Total operating costs and expenses2,7502,717
OPERATING LOSS(502)(658)
Other income-13
Pension and other post-retirement expenses(114)(116)
Interest expense(2)(33)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS$(618)$(794)
Loss from discontinued operations, net-(140)
NET LOSS$(618)$(934)
Pension, net156221
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(462)$(713)
LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Loss from Continuing Operations$(0.03)$(0.04)
Loss from Discontinued Operations$-$(0.01)
Net Loss$(0.03)$(0.05)


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,December 31,
20222021
(unaudited)(audited)
(in thousands except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash$5,831$5,596
Restricted cash2,300-
Accounts receivable, net1,1871,103
Prepaid expenses and other assets278333
Assets held for sale3,1573,144
Total current assets12,75310,176
PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT51,23551,235
Accumulated depreciation(34,510)(34,237)
Property & equipment, net16,72516,998
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred development costs9,5669,564
Other noncurrent assets1,1811,181
Total other assets10,74710,745
TOTAL ASSETS$40,225$37,919
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable$774$580
Payroll and employee benefits591949
Accrued retirement benefits, current portion142142
Deferred revenue, current portion2,796217
Other current liabilities503509
Total current liabilities4,8062,397
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion7,8627,937
Deferred revenue, net of current portion1,6001,633
Deposits2,2782,309
Other noncurrent liabilities5353
Total long-term liabilities11,79311,932
TOTAL LIABILITIES16,59914,329
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
19,430,409 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding82,87682,378
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
Additional paid-in-capital9,1849,184
Accumulated deficit(52,942)(52,324)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(15,492)(15,648)
Total stockholders' equity23,62623,590
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$40,225$37,919

Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
[email protected]

