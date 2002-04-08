Amerit and Workhorse Announce Purchase Order for 10 All Electric EVolution Mobile Service Centers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerit Fleet Solutions, a provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide, and Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, announced today that they have finalized a purchase order for 10 battery electric vehicles to add to Amerit’s fleet of EVolution Mobile Service Centers throughout California.



Fully electric and zero emissions, the EVolution Mobile Service Center (MSC) enables Amerit technicians to provide maintenance and repairs for electric vehicles, charging hardware and ICE vehicles side by side. The EVolution’s battery power is designed to support a full workday, powering all tools and equipment, and safely return the technician home at the end of the day.

Another capability of the EVolution MSC is its ability to perform rescue missions. Drawing from its own on-board battery packs, the EVolution can provide 5-10 miles of charge to a downed EV, enabling the vehicle to be driven to a charging station or back to the fleet location.

“We are very excited to have secured this purchase order with Workhorse,” said Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “Adding these units throughout California demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry in providing maintenance and support services for fleets adopting electric vehicles while also upholding our own GHG emission reduction goals in the years to come.”

“We are proud to have Amerit choose our class 4 W4 CC product as a foundation for their Evolution Service Centers in California,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Amerit has a clear vision of how they will attain their internal GHG goals, and how they will evolve into a premier EV service provider, and we appreciate having them as both a long-term customer as well as an EV maintenance partner as they pursue their impressive targets.”

Amerit and Workhorse will be attending and exhibiting at the annual ACT Expo In Long Beach, CA this week. The Expo will be held from May 9-12th at the Long Beach Convention Center. Amerit will be located at Booth #529 and Workhorse is located at booth #1936.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure and ICE, electric and alternative fuel expertise to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets nationwide. Our team of highly skilled and certified technicians provide maintenance and repair services to over 165,000 vehicles today, improving fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to clients while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; negative impacts stemming from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to satisfy covenants in our financing agreements; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Amerit Media Contact:

Karen Vinton

Amerit Fleet Solutions

415-755-3302

[email protected]

Workhorse Media Contact:

Derek Torres

Director, Channel Management

386-299-4286

[email protected]

Workhorse Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]