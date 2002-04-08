Vinco Ventures Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Fairport, NY., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Monday May 23rd, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://investors.vincoventures.com/.



What: Vinco Ventures’ First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, May 23, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 407-2991, Toll-Free (201) 389-0925, Toll Replay: (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) (201) 612 7415 (International) Access ID 13730262 Webcast: https://investors.vincoventures.com/ (live and replay)

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures owns 100% of the outstanding equity of AdRizer, LLC. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com .

