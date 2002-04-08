Long-Serving Directors Kelly and Hellman Retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (: OI) today announced, after the conclusion of O-I’s Annual Meeting of Share Owners held earlier today, that Anastasia D. Kelly and Peter S. Hellman, are retiring from O-I’s Board of Directors after many years of service and contribution to O-I. Additionally, at the Annual Meeting, 11 director nominees were elected for one-year terms, including David V. Clark, II, who is a new member of the O-I Board of Directors. The other director nominees elected at the Annual Meeting are Samuel R. Chapin, Gordon J. Hardie, John Humphrey, Andres A. Lopez, Alan J. Murray, Hari N. Nair, Joseph D. Rupp, Catherine I. Slater, John H. Walker, and Carol A. Williams.

Ms. Kelly and Mr. Hellman were both long-term members of the Board. Ms. Kelly, who has served as a director since 2002, is a Senior Advisor to the Chair and Executive Director of Client Relations in the law firm DLA Piper. Mr. Hellman, who has served as a director since 2007, is the retired President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Nordson.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at O-I, we thank Peter and Stasia for their many years of dedicated service and extend our gratitude for the impactful and enduring contributions they both have made to O-I,” said Andres Lopez, O-I’s CEO. “We welcome David to the Board and look forward to working together as we continue the positive transformation of O-I.”

David Clark is an experienced executive with nearly 31 years of experience between General Mills, Inc. and Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A., a joint venture between General Mills and Nestle S.A., of which he is the current President and Chief Executive Officer.

Complete biographies for each of the members of the O-I Board of Directors are available on the O-I website at O-I.com.

ABOUT O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



Contacts:

Chris Manuel

Vice President, Investor Relations

chris.m[email protected]

567-336-2600

James Woods

PR Lead

[email protected]

724-732-5748

Attachment