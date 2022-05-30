Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial & Operating Results

CALAGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TPC" or the "Company") ( TSXV:TPC, Financial) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 can be found at www.sedar.com and www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

The Company's key achievements in the first quarter of 2022 included the following:

Q1/22 production averaged 88 boe/d (92% Oil and Liquids), a 100% increase from the 44 boe/d average in Q4/21.

Q1/22 production exited at 135 boe/d, with Murray Lake and Hays averaging 89 boe/d and achieved an operating netback of $91.79/boe in March 2022. Annualized net operating income from March 2022, from these assets is approximately $2.9 million.

Closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of $3,116,250.

Completed an asset acquisition of 76 boe/d (97% Oil & NGLs) with on effective date of March 1, 2022, of high quality, high netback, low decline oil assets in the Murray Lake and Hays area of Southern Alberta.

Achieved gross revenue of $739,018 for the first quarter, an increase of 179% from the previous quarter.

Achieved an average operating field netback of $26.65 $/boe for the first quarter.

Adjusted funds flow of $293,613 for the first quarter.

Exited the first quarter with working capital surplus of approximately $546,800.

First quarter information highlights, included the following:

Selected Quarterly Information March 31,

2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Sales volumes Natural Gas (mcf/d) 73 17 - - Oil and NGL (bbls/d) 82 41 - - Average boe/d (6:1) 88 44 - - Product prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 6.65 5.18 - - Oil and NGL ($/bbl) 95.61 90.37 - - Oil equivalent ($/boe) 91.61 86.80 - - ($) Financial results Gross Revenues 739,018 390,188 - - Cash provided by operating activities (87,442 ) 3,364 - - Adjusted funds flow (2) 293,619 - - - Per share - basic 0.01 - - - Per share - diluted 0.01 - - - Net income (loss) (72,706 ) (98,556 ) 526,629 (1,138 ) Per share - basic (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 5,266.29 (11.38 ) Per share - diluted (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 5,266.29 (11.38 )

Capital expenditures 3,556 26,862 - - Acquisitions (1) 2,738,661 - 1,734,451 - Dispositions (1) - - - - Total assets 9,187,954 1,868,500 1,774,451 40,000 Working Capital Surplus (2) 546,800 23,195 5,494 6,832 Decommissioning obligations 2,634,667 992,636 917,620 -

Notes:

Includes cash and non-cash consideration. Capital Management Measure; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of the Q1/22 MD&A

Since reorganizing the business on December 16, 2021, management and the board has executed several key objectives, including raising new capital to finance our initial growth strategy, completed a transformative oil weighted acquisition and implemented the waterflood enhancement strategy at Murray Lake under budget and ahead of schedule.

The Company is executing on both its short-term and long-term objectives of delivering discipline and accretive per share growth while displaying the resilience of flexibility of the Company's business strategy and growing its asset base.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Company's production base continues to grow at Murray Lake as a result of the EOR program that is showing very positive early results. The Mannville "A" Sunburst pool is estimated to have upwards of ~8.9 MMboe OOIP, with approximately 7.5% recovered to date. There are analog pools that have up to a 20% recovery factor. The Murray Lake EOR plan could result in a higher oil production which could exhibit low decline, low maintenance capital cost, which would in-turn drive free cash flow and superior capital returns.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

Throughout the first quarter and the month of April the Company completed the facility upgrades at Murray Lake 7-36-9-8W4M facility, including capacity expansion of the existing infrastructure, for a total capital spend of under $300,000.

OUTLOOK

The Company is well positioned with exit Q1/22 production at 135 boe/d, working capital surplus of over $500,000, $17 million of tax losses, net operating income of approx. $250,000 per month (at current strip prices) and additional production upside on the Murray Lake asset. The Company maintains a long-term focus on increasing production and free cash flow on a per share basis. The Company plans on taking advantage of opportunities to enhance growth, sustainability and repeatability of the Company's business model focusing in Central and Southern Alberta.

The Company will continue to assess the free cash flow profile given the increase in asset performance paired with commodity prices increases, while balancing our capital program, future land acquisitions and production acquisitions opportunities.

An updated corporate presentation can be found at www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

For further information:

Cameron MacDonald, President & CEO

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Phone: (403) 585-9875

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta.

Forward-looking Information and Statements

