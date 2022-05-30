Calian Collaborates With Microsoft on Military Distributed Synthetic Training Environments on Microsoft Azure

Using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Calian enables military customers to design, develop, and deliver training to physically dispersed units.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, announces a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver next-generation synthetic training in the Microsoft Azure cloud environment. Significantly for military customers - this enables cost-effective and time-efficient high-quality training for disparate units, including reservist units, regardless of location.

Calian, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is a trusted partner across the military ecosystem. The Company's Synthetic Training Environment is a collective training experience focused on mission-critical decision-making in the face of live and simulated data. When deployed via Azure, all elements of the synthetic training environment, such as cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, wargaming, data analytics, after-action reviews, collective training and individual engagement, are accessible to geographically distributed military personnel. Individual, collective, and command training supported by the cloud enhances readiness and decision-making for real-life situations.

"Delivering any time training, anywhere, for any threat is the Calian promise to defence customers," says Kevin Ford, CEO Calian. "Distributed training via the cloud enables militaries to improve individual and collective high readiness while reducing overall costs."

"Calian has delivered synthetic training to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) through the Canadian Army Simulation Centre for over 25 years," says Don Whitty, President Learning, Calian. "Our collaboration with the Canadian Army is the foundation for the success of our synthetic training environment solution and will continue to be our focus as we roll out our distributed training solution through Microsoft Azure."

"Microsoft Azure makes it easy for Calian's solutions to be quickly and securely deployed," says Derek Dobson, Defence Industry Lead, Microsoft Canada. "The deep product integration with the Calian Synthetic Training Environment in the cloud ensures a successful anytime, anywhere training solution."

Calian also benefits from Microsoft technology such as HoloLens 2 and Microsoft Windows Speech Recognition to increase knowledge transfer and retention and improve training objectives in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Navy.

For a demo of the Calian Synthetic Training Environment or the Naval Augmented Reality classroom trainer, visit Calian Booth # 701/M16 at CANSEC, June 1 and 2, 2022, at the EY Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

