Calian Announces Contract with Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to Deliver Anytime-Anywhere e-learning Courses

Demonstrating confidence in strategic learning partner's ability to virtually train military members, RCAF awards e-learning solutions contract to Calian.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, announces RCAF has awarded the Company a three-year contract to develop e-learning curriculum. The RCAF is relying on Calian to solve complex challenges associated with training air force members dispersed throughout Canada.

Over the past four years, Calian collaborated with the RCAF Learning Support Centre (LSC) to enable them in becoming an agile learning organization. Calian adapted in-person learning content into interactive and engaging e-learning content using innovative learning technologies. Today, RCAF is awarding the Company a three-year, $12M contract to deliver the e-learning curriculum.

"We are proud to see our ability to understand complex training challenges and deliver innovative solutions contribute to innovation of the RCAF's professional development platforms," says Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. "I am pleased to see a sustainable, strong, and strategic partnership with RCAF. Calian is honored to continue to support mission readiness of our military members."

Calian is a trusted partner to the Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and has a growing footprint within the RCAF. Calian provides the RCAF with thought leadership and expertise to develop and deliver Military Training Solutions.

"It's our people who set us apart," explains Don Whitty, President, Learning, Calian. "Our mix of domain expertise and innovative learning technologies enable the RCAF to train their personnel anytime, anywhere. Calian takes pride in staying ahead of the curve in the learning space to ensure we have what the RCAF needs exactly when they need it."

On any given day, nearly 800 RCAF members are engaged in training across training establishments and Operational Training Units from coast to coast.

