PT Courses, part of Physitrack Group, launches new subscription plan, enhancing SaaS offering and adding new revenue stream

The new unlimited subscription plan will allow users instant access to all online courses, adding a new revenue stream to the Group's SaaS offering.

Phyistrack's e-learning provider PT Courses has launched a new unlimited annual subscription for all online courses. The new subscription plan allows users to take as many online courses as they want, complementing the pre-existing pay-per-use model.

"The subscription plan offers an attractive and widely requested complement to our current payment model. We have also successfully updated and enhanced the course catalogues since the acquisition in January, making us well underway to having the best exercise prescription and continued education bundle in the US market", says Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-founder of Physitrack.

PT Courses, with domains PTcourses.com and OTcourses.com, is a US leader in continued education for physical therapists, occupational therapists and assistants. In January 2022, PT Courses was acquired by Physitrack.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) - based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack and Champion Health technology platforms and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

