Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Upstart Holdings, Inc.

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2022

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Upstart Holdings (Nasdaq: UPST). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Upstart Holdings may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/upstart-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Upstart Holdings properly disclosed that it was having difficulty transferring loans to its funding partners, requiring Upstart Holdings to hold a material level of loans on its balance sheet.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/upstart-holdings-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

