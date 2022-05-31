Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Opened the New Demonstration and Collaboration Base "Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Naka"

TOKYO, May 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation today announced the opening of its new demonstration and collaboration base "Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Naka (ACN)" in the city of Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture. This facility will function as a site to demonstrate above mentioned products to customers and to initiate and to promote the development of new solutions for analytical system products via collaborative activities at the closer location to its design and development base.





The analytical system products such as electron microscopes and probe microscopes are used for structural understandings, dimension measurements, elemental analyses, and physical property evaluations in various phases from research and development to quality control in a wide range of industrial and also scientific fields such as semiconductors, materials, or life sciences.



Especially in recent years, demands for integrated analytical data of plural aspects acquired with various instruments are increasing to elucidate structures and properties of the specimen in multi-scale from centimeters to nanometers under the situation of intensive competitions for realization of the carbon neutral or for research and development of the 5G products.



In order to provide prompt solutions for such demands, demonstration bases that had been operated in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture and the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture were moved to concentrate into the new demonstration base with all the product categories equipped. Moreover, the ACN was established in Hitachinaka area adjacent to the design and development base as a collaboration center for closer cooperation with domestic and overseas customers. The ACN personnel will create novel analytical and metrological solutions in the fields of "semiconductors", "environment", and "safety and security" together with Hitachi High-Tech's design, development, and manufacturing teams.



In the ACN, demonstrations of the products and operation trainings for customers are performed. Continuous improvements of the customer's convenience by strengthening remote support capabilities in line will be sought, considering the new work style "After COVID-19".



From the opening of the ACN this time, Hitachi High-Tech will swiftly deliver integrated solutions developed from deepened its group's core technologies: "Observation, Measurement, and Analysis", as one of the important activities of Hitachi's Lumada, to contribute customer's advancements and growths in cutting-edge fields by these solutions and to aim further enhancements of customer satisfaction and its business enhancement.



