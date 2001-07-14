Faraday Launches Soteria! Security IP Subsystem for IoT ASIC

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced its new security subsystem named Soteria!™. The Soteria! solution provides a RoT (Root of Trust) mechanism for custom SoC designs, enabling hardware-level security to a range of IoT applications.

Faraday’s Soteria! subsystem contains an immutable boot ROM, an embedded processor, security hardware engines (AES, HMAC, RSA, TRNG, CRC, SYSC), and customized modules to enable secure boot authentication, cryptographic algorithms, device authentication, secure communication, and security monitoring functions. By adopting Faraday’s one-stop-shop security solution, including security IP integration and system software solution, customers can ease the secure SoC development process.

“As threats to IoT devices evolve, security has been a critical aspect of the development of IoT chips,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “Faraday’s Soteria! security subsystem solution has been implemented in our SoCreative!VI™ A600 SoC development platform, AIoT and IIoT ASIC projects; with the essential system-level based solution, we can support our ASIC and FPGA-to-ASIC customers to achieve highest levels of security for connected devices.”

