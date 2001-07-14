Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. and Thonburi Hospital Collaborate to Create the New Chapter of Thailand's "Smart Hospital" Services

On May 31st, 2022 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) and Thonburi Hospital (TH) signed the “Smart Hospital” MOU. In light of the government of Thailand’s “Medical Hub of Asia” strategy in 2004, and its goal to become the leading Southeast Asian countries in providing international healthcare services, the two parties, CHT and TH, continue their smart ward POC collaboration, and achieve a new milestone of smart hospital application in Thailand.

Hsueh-Lan Wu, President of Chunghwa Telecom International Business Group and Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom (Thailand) Co., Ltd, and Dr. Siripong Luengvarinkul, Chief Executive Officer of Thonburi Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

Among Thonburi Healthcare Group’s network of hospitals in Thailand, Thonburi Hospital continuously upgrades and expands to fulfill their commitment with excellence in every aspect, with their quality driven team of more than 350 high-skilled and experienced physicians, the use of the most advanced medical technology, and a deep-rooted culture of care and compassion.

Allied with outstanding partners in the healthcare industry, including imedtac from Taiwan and MD Healthcare from Thailand, Chunghwa Telecom introduces to Thonburi Hospital the smart ward solutions, including smart nursing station, all-in-one vital sign kiosk, automated dispensing cabinet, Epaper Bedside Information Display and ToF Fall Management System. These solutions help reduce the workload of medical staff, improve the quality of medical services, and raise operational performance. Chunghwa Telecom continues to increase competitiveness using ICT technologies and applications.

Dr. Siripong, Chief Executive Officer of Thonburi Hospital emphasized “We believes that better information collection, organization, and distribution are vital to precision medicine, which ultimately enables doctors and paramedics to deliver better healthcare inside and beyond hospital grounds. We value the simplicity, friendliness, and comprehensive connectivity in our information technologies over complicated and novel systems that distract from the healthcare we bring to our patients. "

“With the post Covid-19 challenges we are facing now, and countries in South Eastern Asia looking to achieve digital transformation in healthcare industry, hospitals are in urgent need to deliver services in innovation for the ever-changing environment.” said Hsueh-Lan Wu, President of Chunghwa Telecom International Business Group and Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The smart hospital solutions provided by Chunghwa Telecom include features of cloudization, digitalization, informatization and intelligentization, which truly satisfy the market needs and the innovative services development in the long run. Through collaboration with hospitals, Chunghwa Telecom is expecting to turn the new page of its smart hospital application services on the market.

【About Thonburi Hospital】

Thonburi Hospital is a tertiary care hospital that provides a wide-range of high-quality medicaland surgical services. Established on May 10, 1977, it has since then been providing excellent healthcare locally and internationally. Conveniently located at the West side of Bangkok and with a 18 nationwide network of hospitals, it is now one of the most trusted private hospitals in Thailand.

【AboutChunghwa Telecom】

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) (“Chunghwa” or “the Company”) is Taiwan’s largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers and is expanding its cloud computing services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

