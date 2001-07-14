Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Both Fully Support Templeton Global Income Fund's Nominees

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] (the “Fund”), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), the leading independent proxy advisory firms, have both recommended that shareholders vote on the Fund’s WHITE proxy card FOR all of its nominees -- Mary C. Choksi, Larry D. Thompson, Rupert H. Johnson, Jr., and Gregory E. Johnson -- in connection with the Fund’s 2022 Annual Meeting, scheduled to be held on June 6, 2022. ISS and Glass Lewis also recommend voting AGAINST Saba’s shareholder proposal to terminate the Fund’s Investment Management Agreement.

Important statements by the proxy advisory firms1 in their voting recommendations FOR the Fund’s nominees and AGAINST the shareholder proposal include:

The Fund’s Nominees Are Well-Qualified with Proven Track Records

ISS: “… support for all management nominees on the management WHITE card is warranted.”

ISS: “… the board has been more proactive in addressing the concerns of shareholders. This . . . is most evident in the substantial self-tender offer launched late last year, which demonstrated a commitment to providing liquidity to those shareholders interested in exiting.”

ISS: “During engagement with ISS, the board indicated that GIM is built defensively, and has historically fared better than peers in drawdowns. This is corroborated by performance year-to-date, which has seen GIM fare better than peers by over 9 percentage points.”

Glass Lewis: “We further note the observed gap in GIM's distribution yield has narrowed considerably, the board recently sought and secured a short-term fee waiver to reduce expenses and current trading discounts appear consistent with the peer median.”

Glass Lewis: “Accordingly, we recommend shareholders use GIM's WHITE proxy card to vote FOR all nominees.”

Fund Shareholders Should Retain Franklin Advisers Inc. as the Fund’s Investment Adviser

ISS: “…relative [total shareholder return has] been directionally positive. Importantly, this trend has accelerated since the unaffected date, and GIM has outperformed peers since the 2021 [Shareholder Meeting].”

ISS: “…Saba has not made a compelling case that the time for a transformational change is now, or that it would be best suited to have control over the board during any such process.”

Glass Lewis: “…we do not see meaningful cause for investors to endorse further change at this time.”

The Fund’s Nominees Have Been Responsive to All Shareholders

ISS: “GIM has in fact taken steps to be more proactive in managing the NAV discount.”

ISS: “GIM is also operating with a 10-basis point fee reduction, effective for six months starting March 1, 2022. Even if interest expense is backed out and the fee reduction is added back, GIM fares better than peers.”

Glass Lewis: “…the remaining board draws reasonable attention to what appear to be good faith efforts to address Saba's legacy concerns...”

Glass Lewis: “…Saba fails to point investors toward any narrative which suggests its prior slate has been directly or at least substantively responsible for any particularly favorable development…”

1 Permission to quote from the ISS and Glass Lewis reports was neither sought nor obtained.

