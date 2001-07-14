MiX Telematics to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, Chief Financial Officer, John Granara, and Chief Accounting Officer, Paul Dell, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. South African Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 815,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005329/en/