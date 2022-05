KILL Q4 Inc. and Diligent Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Board Governance and Investor Relations Solutions to Pre-IPO and Public Companies

Q4 Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20220525005549 issued May 25, 2022 “Q4 Inc. and Diligent Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Board Governance and Investor Relations Solutions to Pre-IPO and Public Companies” be killed.

The release was issued prematurely by Q4 Inc.

A replacement release will be issued at a later date.