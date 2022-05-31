ECRID/ResMac Mortgage Strikes Deal That Can Change the Entire Credit Industry

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH, FL , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRID, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ECDD) and ResMac Mortgage have teamed up to help millions of Americans become home owners who have difficulty obtaining mortgages or refinancing existing mortgages in this current economic climate. ECRID, the new Credit Bureau offers the tools and resources to assist Americans in taking control of their financial destinies to become financially stable and build wealth. Through the ECRID platform www.ecrid.com customers can sign up and create their own ECRID Credit Report and Apply for a Mortgage through ECRID Lending Corp. and begin their journey to financial health.

About ECRID

ECRID came to market to transform the financial lives of every American who needs a second chance of becoming credit worthy. The company has created an innovative fintech platform providing opportunity for individuals and families to regain their financial footing and build wealth in spite of a past bankruptcy, judgement, collections or lien. Second chances have been created to get each ECRID Member financially healthy through this new Innovative fintech platform.

ECDD: Stock Symbol

Contact: [email protected]

Information for ECRID: [email protected]

www.ecrid.com

