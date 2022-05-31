Forgepoint Capital Fuels Cyber Market, Launches New Incident Response Firm Surefire Cyber with $10 Million in Series A Funding

PR Newswire

Leading cybersecurity venture capital firm continues wave of launching innovative startups with unique incubation program and portfolio "network effect"

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forgepoint Capital , the world's most active venture capital fund focused solely on cybersecurity, today celebrates the launch of Surefire Cyber , a new incident response firm that helps cyber insurers, brokers, law firms and the organizations they support better manage cyber events. Founded and led by leading incident response expert Billy Gouveia, Surefire Cyber emerged from stealth with $10 million in Series A funding from Forgepoint Capital following its successful incubation within the firm.

The second startup incubated at Forgepoint, Surefire Cyber has benefitted from a wide range of support including recruiting, platform development, introductions to its first customers, marketing, governance and critical introductions. These company building blocks have enabled Surefire Cyber to launch with an expert team of industry veterans and an innovative tech-enabled platform for incident response, along with a roster of industry-leading customers and partners.

"Forgepoint's mission is to empower and propel entrepreneurs along their pathways to solving the most pressing, complex challenges in cybersecurity," said Andrew McClure, Partner at Forgepoint Capital. "With the global rise in cyberattacks and their associated costs, we share Billy's vision and goals in developing a new and more effective approach that accelerates time to response and recovery, which is crucial for any business."

"Forgepoint has gone above and beyond to help me build Surefire Cyber into a business," said Billy Gouveia, CEO and Founder, and former Entrepreneur in Residence at Forgepoint. "I wanted a partner who shares a commitment to defending companies, jobs, and our nation from the growing number of destructive cybercrimes. Forgepoint's meaningful relationships with advisors, partners, and clients throughout the industry have been invaluable."

The incubation and launch of Surefire follows on the heels of SolCyber , the first modern MSSP for the midmarket, which was successfully incubated within Forgepoint and launched to market in July 2021 . SolCyber's continued success in serving its rapidly growing client base includes thriving partnerships with several Forgepoint portfolio companies like Area 1 Security , Attivo Networks , Converge , Cysiv , Ermetic , and now Surefire.

"Forgepoint's investment goes well beyond equity capital. We help incubate and build innovative startups such as SolCyber and Surefire," said Don Dixon, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital. "Our ongoing support accelerated Surefire's ability to build an exceptional team and develop an innovative platform that drives collaboration with their clients and partners. We're also seeing a powerful "network effect" as both companies partner deeply across our portfolio to leverage synergies and augment capabilities – finding ways to better serve clients while accelerating their time to value."

By fostering innovation across its extensive portfolio of 36 companies and Advisory Council of more than 75 leaders across industries , Forgepoint is fueling the next wave of the cybersecurity market. In 2021 alone, Forgepoint completed 22 new financings and added 10 new cyber companies to its growing portfolio, including 1Kosmos, Cyberhaven, DeepSee, Ermetic, Interos, Noname Security, Rafay, Verituity and WireWheel. Over the past 90 days, Forgepoint had three acquisitions from its portfolio: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) acquired Area 1 Security in February, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) acquired Attivo Networks in March, and, most recently, LexisNexis Risk Solutions (a subsidiary of RELX) acquired BehavioSec in May.

About Forgepoint Capital

Forgepoint Capital is the most active cybersecurity venture capital firm in the world, with 36 active portfolio companies and the largest and most diverse team dedicated to investing in the sector. The firm brings over 100 years of proven company-building experience and its Advisory Council of more than 75 senior executives across industries to support entrepreneurs advancing innovation as they protect the digital future. Founded in 2015, Forgepoint has raised $770 million, deployed over $500 million, and empowered industry leaders such as 1Kosmos, Area 1 Security (Cloudflare), Attivo Networks (SentinelOne), BehavioSec (RELX), Bishop Fox, Cysiv, Huntress, IronNet Cybersecurity (NYSE: IRNT), Noname Security, NowSecure, ReversingLabs, Uptycs and more to reach their market potential. Learn more about Forgepoint at https://forgepointcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Surefire Cyber

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident. To learn more, please visit: www.surefirecyber.com or follow Surefire Cyber on LinkedIn .

