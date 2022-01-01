Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Borr Drilling Limited - Q1 2022 Presentation

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2022

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's first quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on May 31, 2022.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 690053

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 690053

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---q1-2022-presentation,c3577043

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO73899&sd=2022-05-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--q1-2022-presentation-301557834.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

