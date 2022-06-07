Hippo to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual Insurtech Conference

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced that senior management will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Virtual Insurtech Conference. The goal of this conference is to provide color on the role of technology start-ups as enablers and disruptors in the insurance space.

Details for the conference appearance is as follows:

Goldman Sachs Virtual Insurtech Conference Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fgs-insurtech-conference%2Fhippo-june-2022

Following these events, archived webcasts will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcasts please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of Hippo’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hippo.com%2F.

About Hippo

Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 38 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with commercial and personal lines products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

