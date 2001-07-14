Stride, Inc. Brings Esports into Boys & Girls Clubs Across the Country

Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended learning, is giving members of Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S. free access to an Esports Summer Camp beginning in June.

The collaboration between Stride and Boys & Girls Clubs will introduce members as young as eight years old to Stride’s expanding esports platform from their trusted local Clubs. In addition to facilitated gameplay, Stride’s virtual esports summer camps will allow Club members to learn from professional esports coaches and access curriculum around some of their favorite games.

Stride’s Esports Summer Camps introduce young gamers of all ability levels to a variety of games and skill-building opportunities, including Minecraft© Design, Scratch Coding, and Esports Skills Coaching. Each two-week session is led by a professional Cloud9 Training Grounds esports coach specialized in teaching esports skills.

All Boys & Girls Club Members will be able to access the summer camp for free, with select clubs across the U.S. adding Strides eSports offering to their roster of in-club experiences.

Ada County, ID

Burbank, CA

Hutchinson, KS

Olympic Peninsula, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Savannah, GA

Scottsdale, AZ

“The Stride Esports offering was a no-brainer for us to add to our clubs,” said Marisa Robinson, Director of Operations for The Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley. “Kids can play the games they always play within an educational context, allowing us to support continued learning over the summer in a fun and safe setting.”

Stride’s collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs will also include organized esports tournaments in a safe, moderated environment and the introduction of new technology and educational resources to Boys & Girls Club members. In addition to Stride’s summer camp programs, Club members looking for a more competitive experience can join weekly events across several titles, including Fortnite©, Smash Brothers©, and Rocket League©.

“We are proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs and to be part of the resources they provide their communities,” said Les Ottolenghi, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Stride. “Stride’s esports summer camps will add to the already robust offerings at these Boys & Girls Clubs, and we are honored to be working alongside such a trusted partner.”

Registration for Stride’s Esports Summer Camp is now open. Visit www.play2learn.gg for more information.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005097/en/