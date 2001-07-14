CCOI STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Investigates Cogent Communications Group (CCOI) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP announces that it is investigating Cogent Communications Group (NASDAQ: CCOI) to determine whether certain Cogent officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Cogent is a next generation optical Internet service provider focused on delivering ultra-high speed Internet access and transport services.

Cogent Communications Group (CCOI) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Cogent Communications Group, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Cogent Communications Group settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005285/en/