Tyler Technologies Acquires Quatred

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients with implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding.

Quatred has been a Tyler partner since 2018, when Tyler began integrating with QUICK® (Quatred Universal Interface Control Kit), a wireless, service-oriented architecture foundation, providing rapid deployment. These mobile solutions interact in real-time with Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution, powered by Munis®, to track assets and inventory transactions. Through this acquisition, Tyler will integrate Quatred’s barcoding technology into additional Tyler solutions while also strengthening its current enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset maintenance offerings.

“The acquisition of Quatred builds upon our successful partnership for the QUICK solution serving our ERP portfolio and is a natural fit for Tyler,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “We are very excited to bring a single barcoding solution to all Tyler platforms to support a unified client experience. This solution will be developed, implemented, and supported by the Tyler team. We look forward to the opportunities ahead to expand into our other Tyler solutions.”

Quatred’s QUICK foundation supports mobile inventory and mobile fixed asset management. The solution allows clients to print barcoded labels and accurately scan them, reducing errors and eliminating paperwork. There is no need to manually record transactions such as issues/returns and physical inventory, optimizing warehouse management.

Quatred serves more than 150 public sector clients, many of whom already use Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution for assets and inventory management. The acquisition allows Tyler to leverage its current ERP client base, as well as drive growth opportunities in public safety and public administration.

“With such a strong existing relationship with Tyler, we’re excited by the possibilities of what we can accomplish now as part of the team,” said Dawn Brown, director of operations, Quatred. “We look forward to not only strengthening the barcoding solution for ERP clients, but we are confident in our ability to bolster this capability for other types of public sector entities.”

Founded in 2005 by Marc Doyon, Quatred is based in Center Barnstead, New Hampshire. The company’s employees will join Tyler as full-time employees.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005282/en/