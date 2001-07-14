Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 21 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) is proud to announce that 12 of its newsrooms have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, these stations brought home a collective 21 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“Being honored by the RTDNA with so many Murrow Awards reinforces Sinclair’s commitment to delivering impactful local news that uplifts the voices in the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to be recognized for the hard work and dedication of our newsrooms,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud of WGME/Portland, which was honored with the award for Overall Excellence, and WCIV/Charleston’s podcast Unsolved Carolina, which was recognized as best in the region, the first time Sinclair’s podcast content was honored with a Murrow Award. In addition, our newsroom in Dayton was honored for the first time, further proof of the exceptional work and commitment to storytelling from our journalists around the country, which continues to set Sinclair apart.”

Winning stations include:

WBFF/Baltimore

Investigative Reporting: Failure+Factory+%28Project+Baltimore%29+%0A

Continuing Coverage: Failure+Factory+%28Project+Baltimore%29+%0A

Sports Reporting: Miracle+on+Ice

WJLA/Washington DC

Newscast: 7+News+On+Your+Side+at+11pm%3A+Chaos+at+the+Capitol+%0A

News Documentary: 9%2F11+20+Years+Later%3A+The+Loss%2C+the+Lessons%2C+our+Strength+%0A

Excellence in Writing: Jay+Korff%3A+The+Portrait+and+Tom%26rsquo%3Bs+Long+Haulers

KOMO/Seattle

Excellence in Video: I+Need+the+Freedom.+That%26rsquo%3Bs+All+%0A

Feature Reporting: The+Redemption+of+Ginny+Burton+%0A

Sports Reporting: The+Man+Who+Jumped+and+Touched+the+Sun

WGME/Portland ME

Overall Excellence: CBS13+On+Your+Side+%0A

Excellence in Innovation: 51+Days%3A+Surviving+a+Cyber+Attack+%0A

Continuing Coverage: Police+Shooting+Backlog

WKEF/WRGT/Dayton

Newscast: Investigating+the+Death+of+Eric+Cole+%0A

Continuing Coverage: Demanding+Answers+in+the+Death+of+Eric+Cole+%0A

Note: this is the first time WKEF has been honored by the RTDNA

KMPH/Fresno

Sports Reporting: Athletic+Trainers+in+California

KGAN/Cedar Rapids

News Documentary: Iowa+Derecho%3A+In+Their+Own+Words

KFOX/El Paso

Feature Reporting: H%26amp%3BH+Closes+for+Good

WCIV/Charleston

Podcast: Unsolved+South+Carolina%3A+The+Murdaugh+Murders%2C+Money+%26amp%3B+Mystery

WLOS/Asheville

Sports Reporting: It%26rsquo%3Bs+in+His+Blood

WJAR/Providence

Newscast: NBC+10+News+at+11%3A00+-+August+22

WTVH/Syracuse

Hard News: Scared+to+Death

