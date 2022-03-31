Hyatt's Pride-Inspired Offerings Across the Globe Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community this June and Beyond

Grounded in its purpose of caring for people so they can be their best,Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) is proud to announce Hyatt’s continued support for the LGBTQ+ community in showing Pride this year and offering curated Pride-inspired experiences that include up to 20% off qualifying hotel stays with the code “PRIDE” at select locations globally throughout the year.*

“As a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ honoree by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the 18th year in a row, we believe that change starts from within, and we are committed to creating safe and welcoming experiences for our colleagues at Hyatt as well as our guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members,” said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt, and Executive Sponsor of Hyatt’s Diversity Business Resource Group, HyPride. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of our purpose, and we are excited to share a few of the various ways Hyatt properties and the communities in which we operate will celebrate Pride this year.”

The Ultimate Guide to Hyatt’s New York City Pride Offerings

The anticipated return of in-person festivities in New York City offers a diverse selection of events to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, including the NYC Pride March, PrideFest and Pride Island. Hyatt is proud to have a large presence at this year’s celebrations in New York City fulfilling its three-year commitment to NYC Pride at the Platinum Sponsor level.

With many options to call home-away-from-home during Pride, select Hyatt properties in New York City will also offer one-of-a-kind experiential offerings including:

An elegant retreat in the bustling Financial District, Gild+Hall%2C+a+Thompson+Hotel will offer a “Play with Pride” package complete with a Thompson Hotels toys kit, cocktails, glitter bath bomb and 25% discount on Reviv IV Drips for those looking to feel energized and refreshed after a day of fun.

Guests at Hyatt+Grand+Central+New+York will be able to enjoy classic New York rainbow bagels and cookies, available for purchase at the property’s Market in honor of Pride 2022. The property will also display its iconic umbrella rainbow in the lobby throughout the month of June.

A gateway to the best of Manhattan, Thompson+Central+Park+New+York will offer a Pride package that includes a Pride-themed welcome amenity and bottle of champagne, in addition to a special Pride menu, which will donate $1 from the sale of each cocktail to the Broadway Cares Foundation.

Hotel+50+Bowery, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, will offer the “Big Apple Pride” package including a curated welcome drink for two and full American breakfast. On Saturday, June 18, the property will also host a Pride concert in collaboration with Sofar+Sounds, featuring LGBTQ+ artists.

Hyatt+Centric+Times+Square+New+York, an urban getaway in the heart of New York City, will be serving a specialty Pride cocktail at the property’s impressive rooftop venue, Bar 54, during the month of June.

Andaz+5%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Avenue, in collaboration with Edward Granger, will be celebrating Pride with an immersive art collection, representing the many shapes and colors of New York City. The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen on property will also be serving a Pride-inspired cocktail for June.

One Pride, Many Ways to Celebrate

With memorable experiences at properties across the globe – from roundtable discussions and rooftop parties in Mexico to unique packages and iconic festivities in Amsterdam and beyond – Hyatt hotels offer countless ways to celebrate Pride at select locations year-round.

Where to stay and celebrate in the U.S., Canada and Mexico:

Located in the effervescent Yorkville neighborhood, Park+Hyatt+Toronto will offer delicious cocktails and mocktails that will be available at Writers Room Bar and support the LGBTQ+ community by donating to Get REAL Movement, a Canadian non-profit focused on combatting 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and bullying in schools, summer camps and workplaces.

An urban oasis in the heart of Seattle and part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, Motif+Seattle will host drag brunches at the rooftop restaurant every Sunday in June leading up to the Pride Parade. Being in route of the parade, Motif Seattle will host a viewing party on June 26.

To relax and re-charge after all that Chicago will offer around Pride, guests at the Chicago+Athletic+Association will experience premium comfort with their Champion of Robes. These one-size-fits-all and gender-neutral robes are designed to provide the ultimate comfort no matter how you celebrate Pride in Chicago.

Guests and dessert lovers can enjoy the centrally located Hyatt+Regency+Orlando with a special rainbow cake dessert at the property’s popular B-Line Diner. The limited time offering will delight guests with layers of rainbow sponge, vanilla Bavarian cream and a hint of strawberry marmalade.

El+Capitan+Hotel in Merced, California will host a Pride Drag Show featuring local drag queens on June 9 and “Story Time with the Queens,” where drag queens will read books, perform and play games with children of all ages on June 18.

Experience paradise at Andaz+Mayakoba, where guests are invited to try out one of the specialty Pride cocktails being served throughout June. The resort will also host training sessions and roundtable discussions to improve LGBTQ+ travel experiences.

Revel in a chic retreat along the Riviera Maya at the Thompson+Playa+del+Carmen%2C a Certified Queer Destination by Queer Destinations, a leading company in the international LGBTQ+ tourism segment and an affiliate member of the IGLTA. The property will be hosting rooftop parties throughout June in celebration of Pride, including a Purple Pool Party and Ready to Mingle Event with DJs.

Where to stay and celebrate in Europe:

Grand+Hyatt+Berlin is excited to participate in Christopher Street Day, which takes place in July and is themed, “United in LOVE! Against Hate, War and Discrimination.” To raise awareness for the day and the movement, the property will offer rainbow cupcakes, muffins, drinks, and merchandise.

With Prinsengracht Canal being one of the most iconic Pride spots, guests can secure their place on Andaz+Amsterdam+Prinsengracht%27s Pride viewing decks, located on the main Pride canal, as the extravagant colorful parade sails past. With free-flowing drinks, tasty snacks, a DJ and the best view, the property offers an ultimate luxurious Pride experience.

Where to stay and celebrate in Asia and Australia:

At Hyatt+Centric+Kanazawa and Hyatt+House+Kanazawa in Japan, celebrate with the “Stay as You Are – Kanazawa Pride Celebration” year-round, which comes with 10% off the regular room rate and a rainbow Happy Pride cocktail or mocktail.

With breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, Hyatt+Centric+Victoria+Harbour+Hong+Kong is inviting guests to a “Follow the Pride Rainbow” display throughout the property as well as enjoy Pride-inspired cocktails and special rainbow cake.

Celebrate at Hyatt+Regency+Sydney%26rsquo%3Bs chic, waterfront retreat, where guests will get to indulge in limited edition Pride-inspired rainbow cakes and desserts at the dramatic and theatrical dessert table of the G&Tea high tea throughout the month of June.

As more cities and countries begin to plan their 2022 Pride celebrations, be on the lookout for more experiences globally and additional ways to celebrate Pride all year long. For more information on how guests and members can celebrate Pride during June and beyond, visit hyatt.com%2Fpride.

