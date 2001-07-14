Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution

On May 31, 2022, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net investment income and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $15,076,121 of which $12,460,376 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on May 31, 2022, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current Distribution Percentage Breakdown of Current Distribution Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1 Percentage Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1 Net Investment Income $0.0694 59% $0.2112 23% Net Realized ST Cap Gains $0.0000 0% $0.0000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains $0.0000 0% $0.0000 0% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source $0.0473 41% $0.7224 77% TOTAL (per common share): $0.1167 100% $0.9336 100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from April 30, 2017 through April 30, 2022 8.43% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2022 10.04% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through April 30, 20222 -2.96% Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 20221 6.69%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.

1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2021.

2 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

