1stDibs Launches Localized Website in France

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs , a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, further expanded its European presence by unveiling a localized site for France. The site will enable local buyers to browse and receive customer support in their local language and view tailored search results. This follows the company’s launch of a localized site in Germany last month.

“1stDibs started over 20 years ago with the promise of bringing the Paris flea market online,” said David Rosenblatt, CEO, 1stDibs. “France represents one of the strongest design markets in the world and one of our largest non-English speaking markets, so it's only fitting that we offer these customers a more native shopping experience.”

In 2021, about 40% of 1stDibs sellers, one-third of traffic, and one-fifth of buyers were located outside the United States, with a strong presence in Western Europe. Spanning vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home décor, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and newly launched Auctions, 1stDibs offers over $14 billion in one-of-a-kind pieces across a variety of price points.

The exceptional quality of the pieces sold on 1stDibs is derived from a wide breadth of inventory from a vetted selection of over 4,700 sellers and dealers from around the globe and consumers in France will now be able to shop across all categories in their local language. Notable French sellers include Galerie BSL, Galerie Clement Cividino Ent, Galerie Negropontes, Galerie Patrick Seguin, Maison Fragile, TRAME PARIS.

The 1stDibs editorial title Introspective will also expand content tailored to this specific audience, including local interior designer profiles and interviews with local sellers, in addition to cultural recommendations and reviews.

The French site can be found at www.1stdibs.com/fr

