AB INTL GROUP Announced Movie Sci-Fi 'Amazing Data' on Movie NFT Drop One Million STARS Completely Released on Its NFT MMM

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, its NFT MMM one of the world's fastest and leading movie NFT marketplace, today announced the Movie Sci-fi 'Amazing Data' completely released ten thousands the Amazing Data Movie NFT's drop (totally one million Stars) for 50% copyrights of the Movie Sci-fi 'Amazing Data'. All had been completed transaction on NFT MMM platform today.



This is the first time provides NFT MMM-based buyers who interested own IP rights and revenues of movie by owning its Movie NFT drops, obtained very good result.

Chiyuan Deng, AB’s Chief Executive Officer stated, "Congratulations! All AB’s NFT MMM users and the Movie Sci-fi 'Amazing Data', this deal is the sample scenarios of NFT. We are expecting more movie producers will come to release their Movie NFT's drop through NFT MMM platform.”

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token. www.stareastnet.io

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv and NFT MMM www.stareastnet.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.



