Ealixir Inc. Appoints Its New Commercial Director for Latin America and the Caribbean

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) Ealixir Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Claudia Fulgencio as commercial director for Latin America and the Caribbean, based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Claudia Fulgencio, an executive with more than 15 years of proven experience in the commercial area, working for Fortune 500 companies, will assume the position of commercial director to cover the Latin American and Caribbean markets, joining the team to continue with the company's expansion projects.

With an extensive resume and experience in the implementation of winning commercial strategies, accompanied by a great track record in managing product launches and increasing sales of global brands in Latin America and the Caribbean, Claudia celebrates the new step in her career at the head of the management of Ealixir Inc.

"I am now part of a company that is in an incredible stage of expansion and growth and with unique services that we are already successfully implementing in the Dominican Republic and other markets in the region. It will be a challenging job, but I have the best professionals in the industry by my side and I am very happy for the opportunity to be part of the team", highlights Claudia.

About Ealixir Inc.

Founded in Italy in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir Inc. is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients (individuals or corporations) utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information.

- leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients (individuals or corporations) utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information. Ealixir Story - through this service, we aim to assist our clients in developing and spreading on the internet a new or revived story about themselves. Frequently following the completion of our Ealixir Removal work, it becomes apparent the need to replace the content which was removed with new and positive content. We thus offer our customers a customized editorial plan, with the aim of developing a new "story" through a number of articles and features to be published by several online news outlets.

NewsDelete - this service caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed databases such as World-Check, Dow Jones Compliance and LexisNexis, or government list such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of PEPs, we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from World-Check or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein.

- this service caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed databases such as World-Check, Dow Jones Compliance and LexisNexis, or government list such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of PEPs, we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from World-Check or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein. WebID is a detailed report of all online content relating to individuals, brands and companies. Based on such report, the client receives an immediate and accurate portrait of the dominant "sentiment" which is associated with the specific content - whether positive, neutral or negative. We uncover harmful information; we geo-localize online conversations related to the subject and analyze their demographic composition. At the end of this, we then prepare a report which summarizes the strengths and weaknesses, which is delivered to the customer's home or headquarters.

Repscore is our latest offering, which we are in the process of rolling out. It is designed to offer an immediate and broad overview of a person's or company's web reputation. We scan the internet to analyze the sentiment which is mostly associated with the client, and we then assign a score from 1 to 1,000 (where a higher number denotes a more positive sentiment).

is our latest offering, which we are in the process of rolling out. It is designed to offer an immediate and broad overview of a person's or company's web reputation. We scan the internet to analyze the sentiment which is mostly associated with the client, and we then assign a score from 1 to 1,000 (where a higher number denotes a more positive sentiment). Ealixir Analytics collects real-time big data about states, institutions, political parties, candidates and personalities working in these structures. Thanks to the web listening platform, we monitor more than 90 million sources and, with the help of Ealixir algorithms, we are able to identify trends in audience reading in order to propose contents and information of interest. Through a detailed analysis of sentiment related to specific targets, we identify strategic and business opportunities in target countries and propose communication plans of absolute effectiveness.

Ealixir Event Launch gives companies the unique opportunity to promote their event on an international scale, guaranteeing visibility in more than 1200 online news channels in 30 countries around the world. It works with accredited journalists and PR experts who develop the most effective editorial plan to promote your event (the launch of a new product, an important anniversary or the grand opening of a new office) and draft articles and press releases for distribution in the target countries in the most authoritative periodicals.

The Foregoing is Not an Offer to Purchase or Sell Securities. This overview is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Ealixir, Inc. and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Interests in the Company, if offered, will only be available to parties who are "accredited investors'' (as defined in Rule 501 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and who are interested in investing in the Company on their own behalf. Any offering or solicitation will be made only to qualified prospective investors pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum, and the subscription documents, all of which should be read in their entirety.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of our service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

