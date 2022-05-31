Champions Oncology Announces a Partnership with Cyclica to Develop Small Molecule Therapeutics

HACKENSACK, NJ and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, and Cyclica Inc. ("Cyclica"), a neo-biotech with the vision to advance the most robust and sustainable drug discovery pipeline, announced today a therapeutic development partnership.

The partnership will combine two therapeutic targets identified and validated within Champions' Lumin platform with Cyclica's drug discovery platform to establish a new therapeutic program. The planned partnership will initiate with a single program focused on previously unexplored targets present in tumor indications such as non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other solid tumors. The partnership will also leverage the unique experimental platforms available at Champions to ensure rapid and efficient development towards clinical evaluation. Under the terms of this agreement, Champions will co-own the program with Cyclica and take lead in advancing the program, and, upon achievement of specified milestones and events, will be obligated to make milestone and royalty payments to Cyclica. Should Champions decide not to continue development, Cyclica has the option to carry forward the program in exchange for milestone and royalty payments to Champions.

Ronnie Morris, MD, President and CEO of Champions Oncology, said "We're excited to announce our first partnership in small molecule drug discovery and development, following two development partnerships with other companies involving large molecules. This partnership with Cyclica is a continued validation of the power of our experimental and digital research platforms. With deeply characterized datasets including our world-leading PDX models and Pharmaco-Pheno-Multi Omic (PPMO) workflows, we can better understand what drives growth and survival of a tumor. These specific targets have been interesting ones for Champions, and we are excited to establish a pipeline program in partnership with Cyclica."

Naheed Kurji, President and CEO of Cyclica, shared "Cyclica's unique ability to address low data targets combined with Champions' oncology-focused platform has groundbreaking therapeutic potential. Most importantly, by exploiting novel targets with strong disease linkage, we aspire to improve patient outcomes significantly."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that develops innovative therapeutics against cancer targets, offers groundbreaking research software as a service, and provides end-to-end R&D services to biopharma organizations. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the transformation of drug discovery through a novel approach of pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA

Sr. Director, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Website: www.championsoncology.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChampionsOncol1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

About Cyclica, Inc.

Cyclica is a neo-biotech. We advance molecules that embrace the complexity of the disease. Our work spans dozens of collaborations with large pharma, biotech and several joint ventures. We are a passionate team of biotech and pharma professionals, biologists, chemists, and computer scientists who live and labour at the intersection of our collective expertise. To learn more about Cyclica and how we partner, please visit www.cyclicarx.com.

Connect and follow our drug discovery journey.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Sacco

VP, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information which include, among other things, plans to advance one or more drug discovery programs by Cyclica and Champions Oncology. Such statements and information are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results performance or achievements to be materially different from that expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and information. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement and forward-looking information contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this press release will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703168/Champions-Oncology-Announces-a-Partnership-with-Cyclica-to-Develop-Small-Molecule-Therapeutics



