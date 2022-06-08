Galaxy Next Generation to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 8, 2022

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA on June 7 - 9, 2022.

Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary LeCroy, and Chief Financial Officer, Magen McGahee, will conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference and deliver the Company's in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7 - 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT) in TRACK 3

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Galaxy management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to [email protected].

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

[email protected]

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

[email protected]

