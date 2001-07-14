FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Beginning June 1st

FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee starting Wednesday, June 1st, commemorating Her Majesty the Queen of England’s 70 years of service to the United Kingdom. Entitled The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the network’s live coverage will highlight the life and ongoing legacy of the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Anchor and executive editor of FNC’s The Story (weekdays 3 PM/ET) Martha MacCallum will lead the network’s coverage live from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London, featuring special editions of her signature afternoon news program on location from Wednesday, June 1st through Friday, June 3rd. Additionally, FNC will present a four-hour special entitled, The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II from 5-9 AM/ET on Thursday, June 2nd and Friday, June 3rd with Ainsley Earhardt and TalkTV’s (News UK) Uncensored host Piers Morgan joining MacCallum on location. On Thursday, the morning special will originate from outside of Buckingham Palace to broadcast the Trooping the Colour parade marking the official birthday of the British Sovereign with the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. On Friday, FNC will air the service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Leading into the weekend, MacCallum and Earhardt will provide live updates for the network throughout the day on Saturday, June 4th.

Contributing to the network’s live on the ground coverage will be senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot and correspondent Alex Hogan who will bring viewers the latest news on the events throughout the week. FOX News Edge correspondent Madeline Riviera will also provide live shots to local FOX stations across the county. Guests providing commentary on the milestone include: former Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, UK media correspondent Neil Sean, former UKIP Leader and European Parliament member Nigel Farage, former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Sir General Richard Shirreff, and Sharon Osbourne, host of TalkTV’s (News UK) The Talk.

FOX News Digital will feature the latest live updates on FOXNews.com with commentary and insight from longtime royal experts, while FOX News Audio will cover the celebrations across all platforms on its five-part weekday audio series, “The Platinum Majesty”, available on FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Radio (FNR) affiliates nationwide. Additionally, FNR’s FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show will speak with FNC on-air personalities covering the event on location.

FNC’s Live Programming Includes:

Wednesday, June 1st

3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum live from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

Thursday, June 2nd

5-9 AM/ET – Special coverage entitled, The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II hosted by Ainsley Earhardt, Martha MacCallum and Piers Morgan live from outside Buckingham Palace

3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum live from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

Friday, June 3rd

5-9 AM/ET – Special coverage entitled, The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II hosted by Ainsley Earhardt, Martha MacCallum and Piers Morgan live from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum live from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

