The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Steve Winchell as Executive Vice President, Operations and R&D

The Honest Company, a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that Steve Winchell will be joining the organization as Executive Vice President, Operations and R&D.

"Creating this new role of EVP of Operations and R&D at The Honest Company will accelerate our strategy forward as we continue to expand our operations capabilities and portfolio of products," said Nick Vlahos, CEO of The Honest Company. “Steve brings more than 20 years of experience in R&D and product commercialization, including new product processes and strategy, and has a proven track record as a leader. We are confident he is the right person to help further integrate our supply chain and R&D processes, while continuing to drive our mission of inspiring everyone to love living consciously.”

Reporting directly to CEO Nick Vlahos, Winchell will join the executive leadership team in June. In his role, he will oversee both the R&D and Operations teams.

True to Honest’s deep roots of giving back to the community, Steve also believes strongly in giving back, especially locally and currently serves as a board member for two non-profits — The East Bay SPCA and Razing the Bar.

Winchell will join Honest from The Parent Company, where he served as the Executive Vice President of Product. In this role, Winchell played an integral role in taking the company public in 2021. During his time at The Parent Company, Winchell established and managed the end-to-end innovation, new product process and developed the company’s strategy to diversify its product portfolio.

Prior to The Parent Company, Winchell spent over 14 years at The Clorox Company where he held multiple roles in managing Burt’s Bees, Cleaning Division’s R&D, International R&D and Home Care Product Development. He also led the process development department, new product development process, and was involved in multiple supply chain initiatives.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

