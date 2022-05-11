GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday May 19, 2022.
In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday May 19, 2022. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm
b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
|International Dial-In:
|+44 (0) 2071 92 8338
|United Kingdom Toll Free:
|08002796619
|Norway Toll Free:
|800 56 865
|US Toll-Free:
|+1 877 870 9135
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 1277791.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS
|Replay Access Number:
|1277791
|International Dial In:
|+44 (0) 3333 009785
|Norway:
|21 03 42 35
|USA Toll-Free:
|+1 (917) 677-7532
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
May 11, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.