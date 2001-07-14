Miracle-Ear Stores Pledge One Day Without Sound To Raise Hearing Loss Awareness

Today, May 31, and throughout this week, the community is invited to stop by any of 1,500 Miracle-Ear+stores+located in all 50 states to get a free set of ear plugs and a free hearing test.

It’s all part of the One+Day+Without+Sound+challenge. By removing sound for one day, individuals will recognize and understand the difficulty of having a hearing impairment. Not only does this create more awareness around the struggles experienced by more than 48 million Americans with hearing loss, it also gives individuals a chance to consider the importance of protecting their hearing throughout the year, in all types of potentially harmful listening situations.

“The One Day Without Sound challenge is a powerful way for people to understand the hurdles those with a hearing loss overcome every day,” said Jenni Hargraves, vice president of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. “We’re thrilled to see so many take the challenge and learn more about hearing loss, as well as the ways they can prevent it for themselves.”

One Day Without Sound is also an important reminder to take steps to prevent hearing loss this summer. Important ways to protect your hearing can include:

Wear hearing protection when mowing the lawn – Gas-powered lawn mowers average 80-85 decibels and can cause damage to hearing after two hours of exposure. Wearing hearing protection can help prevent damage.

– Gas-powered lawn mowers average 80-85 decibels and can cause damage to hearing after two hours of exposure. Wearing hearing protection can help prevent damage. Use earplugs or a quiet helmet when riding a motorcycle – Motorcycles average 95 decibels, and damage to hearing is possible after about 50 minutes of exposure. Use earplugs or helmets with built-in noise-cancelling technology when riding.

– Motorcycles average 95 decibels, and damage to hearing is possible after about 50 minutes of exposure. Use earplugs or helmets with built-in noise-cancelling technology when riding. Step away from the speaker at outdoor concerts – Attending an outdoor music festival is a popular summer activity, but speakers can produce sounds at 105-110 decibels, and can cause hearing loss in less than five minutes. Try to position yourself away from the speakers, wear hearing protection, or limit your time near the speaker.

– Attending an outdoor music festival is a popular summer activity, but speakers can produce sounds at 105-110 decibels, and can cause hearing loss in less than five minutes. Try to position yourself away from the speakers, wear hearing protection, or limit your time near the speaker. Watch 4th of July fireworks from a safe distance – Fireworks have the potential of reaching 150 to 175 decibels. Experts recommend attending a community firework display versus setting off your own. If you do light off your own, check the firework’s noise rating (all come with them).

For those who need hearing aids but cannot afford them on their own, resources like the Miracle-Ear Foundation are available to help. For more than 30 years, the+Miracle-Ear+Foundation has been dedicated to helping children and adults with hearing loss. Thanks to the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors across the country, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to more than 18,000 children and adults nationwide.

For more information about the Miracle-Ear Foundation, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org or visit your local Miracle-Ear store.

About the Miracle-Ear Foundation

Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to more than 18,000 children and adults nationwide, who could otherwise not afford them. Through the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors, the foundation delivers life-changing services, bringing the gift of sound to an increasing number of people in need each year. For more information, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org.

About Miracle-Ear

For more than 70 years, Miracle-Ear has been a leader in providing innovative hearing solutions that improve lives, relationships, and communities. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miracle-Ear has a retail network of more than 1,500 locally franchised and corporate-owned locations in all 50 U.S. states. Every Miracle-Ear location leverages leading-edge technology to customize hearing solutions and services for each customer’s hearing needs. The Miracle-Ear brand is owned by Amplifon – the global leader in hearing care with more than 9,200 points-of-sale in 25 countries. For more information, visit www.miracle-ear.com.

