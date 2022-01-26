Tech Leaders: AIMLF, LAZR, UPST, NEXCF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Fintech, Wearables, Autonomous Driving and Web3.0

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Luminar Technologies ( LAZR), NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Upstart Holdings ( UPST), and AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( UPST) CEO Dave Girouard: “AI is Transforming Credit”

“...We're in a multi-decade mission to put affordable credit within reach of every American. The price of credit is the price of opportunity and the price of mobility. And we want to ensure that opportunity and mobility are available to all Americans...2021 was a remarkable year for Upstart. We grew revenue from $233 million in 2020 to $849 million in 2021, while generating net income of $137 million. And with the fourth quarter surge, we're now at more than $1 billion in revenue on an annualized basis… We now expect $1.5 billion in auto loan transactions on our platform in 2022… 2021 will be remembered as the year AI came to the forefront, kicking off the most impactful transformation of credit in decades…Upstart is now about the size that Google was when I joined that company in early 2004. So I've seen this movie before and hope to use what I learned there to build Upstart into the most impactful fintech in the world…”

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “AI/ML Holds Key Patents for Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Wearables Market”

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently updated investors on growth initiatives at AIMLF’s portfolio of digital health businesses including HealthGauge, a wearable personal health monitoring & management system, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Tech2Heal a European mental health app innovator.

Of significant interest for investors is AIMLF’s landmark patent position for wearable health monitors - which could position AIMLF to collect licensing fees and royalties on the $13.8 Billion global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices (projected to reach $37.4 Billion by 2028. Source: Verified Market Research.) AIMLF is now starting to license its technologies to health wearables companies, and collecting royalties. With typical royalties of 2% of gross sales, AIMLF could potentially generate significant recurring revenues from companies infringing on its broad patent position in the nearly $14 billion health wearables market.

AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary, has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health". The Patent covers Cardiovascular monitoring, Predictive health analysis, Behavioral analysis and 64 other claims, including use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors, in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

AIMLF is reporting advancing growth at its portfolio company Tech2Heal, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Heal is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Heal has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR ( NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

Luminar Technologies ( LAZR) CEO, Austin Russell: “Targeting $150 Billion Market Opportunity”

“...Volvo’s decision to make Luminar a standard safety feature starting with their next generation electric SUV is a watershed moment for the industry…Volvo built a reputation by being the first to introduce new safety features in vehicles that ultimately set safety standards across the industry and get standardized in a broader capacity, so this is validating on multiple fronts. It also has huge implications across the board for Luminar, specifically in five key ways: First is scale. Going from a high-end option to a standard feature on vehicles dramatically increases the expected volume and increases visibility as estimating take rates is no longer a factor…Second is safety. While there is a clear use case and strong demand for Highway Autonomy, there simultaneously exists an extremely compelling application of high-performance auto grade LiDAR and software for improving more basic safety capabilities on vehicles. Three is economics, this deal with Volvo significantly strengthens and gives us even greater conviction in our long-term financial outlook, while also enabling us to achieve great economies of scale more quickly and efficiently, the benefits of which percolate to customers far beyond just Volvo. Four is software. Volvo’s standardization plan involves not just Luminar hardware, but Luminar software as well. And while the LiDAR serves as the foundation, to deliver Proactive Safety, you have to do a lot more than just the LiDAR. You have to understand, interpret and act on that data, and that’s where our software comes into play. Standardization is also expected to generate a huge and ever increasing data and software advantage for Luminar as greater volumes of vehicles collect data on public roads…Lastly is market signaling and vehicle design. Volvo is expected to be heavily promoting its Luminar equipped vehicles to consumers as they become available as a standard feature, generating demand not just from OEMs, but actually from the consumers directly...We expect that our Proactive Safety capabilities will be the biggest near-term driver of realizing $150 billion market opportunity by 2030…”

