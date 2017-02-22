Should Investors Worry About A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's Insider Sells?

GuruFocus data shows that Gregory Roberts, CEO and 10% owner of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc ( AMRK), sold 2842 shares on February 22, 2017.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if A Mark Precious Metals Inc is worthy of some skeptical investors.

Gregory Roberts's Trades

Gregory Roberts sold 85548 shares over the last year.

Gregory Roberts may have been selling the stock of their company over a long period. Contrary to what one might expect, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 1 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 28 insiders have also been sold.

Gregory Roberts isn't the only insider selling shares lately; there are other insiders selling more than buying, which can be troubling for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.