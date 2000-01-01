Is Buffett Betting Against Tech With Oil?

I recently covered Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s decision to buy large stakes in oil companies Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), and I have also tried to speculate why he might have decided to acquire these holdings.

Rather than focus on the billionaire’s investment decisions, I want to take a step back and review the conditions for the oil and gas sector more generally. I think these conditions might be feeding back into Buffett’s recent purchases.

A lot of investors and commentators have focused on these companies’ fundamentals when trying to assess why Buffett is invested. However, I think to understand his recent interest, we need to look outside the sector and focus instead on tech.

The tech bubble has caused the misallocation of capital

Over the past decade, tech companies have dominated the investment landscape. This theme has only accelerated in recent years. Tech companies have been able to raise billions from private equity funds, venture capital funds and equity investors with few, if any, constraints. This rush into tech has sucked money away from other sectors as investors have tried to keep up with the market.

As a result, unfashionable sectors such as oil, gas, mining, steel and shipping, to name a few, have effectively been starved of capital. The result has been chronic underinvestment, and this trend has only been accentuated by environmental, social and corporate governance themes. Investors looking to appease ESG demands have moved capital out of any sectors not deemed to be green enough.

These themes have not had much visible impact on markets as the world adapted to the new normal, but the pandemic upended the trend. The spike in demand for durable goods, coupled with the reopening of economies and stockpiling as companies tried to navigate shutdowns and supply chain bottlenecks, have caused the weakened links in the global economy to snap. The result is higher commodity prices, supply chain disruption and inflation.

The issue for investors (and consumers) is the fact this trend is not going to be easy to solve. Oil projects can take over a decade to commission and construct, assuming producers can get the equipment they need. That’s not guaranteed in this market. All parts of the oil and gas supply chain (and the same is true for all other industries) are snarled up. It could take years for these issues to work themselves out.

The beginning of a commodity cycle

So what does this all mean for investors? It suggests the market is only at the very beginning of a multiyear commodity cycle. And this is one of the reasons why I think Buffett has suddenly started taking so much interest in these oil and gas producers. He has seen the way the world has changed over the past couple of decades and how the industrial sectors have been starved of capital as the world has chased tech stocks (something he has stayed away from).

Now the Oracle is looking to take advantage of this theme by acquiring large holdings in the oil and gas producers he thinks are best positioned to capitalize on industry dynamics.

Unfortunately, the commodity and industrial sectors have not suddenly become non-cyclical. They’re still highly cyclical. That makes it harder for investors to pick winners and avoid losers. It also introduces a lot of uncertainty into the picture. We don’t know when the cycle will turn next. Rising commodity prices could send capital flooding into the sector as investors seek out positive real returns in an uncertain world. Commodities have historically been great hedges against rising prices in periods of uncertainty.

The historical capital cycle and Buffett’s recent decisions are certainly something investors need to consider when looking for holdings to buy to navigate the current market. There are opportunities for positive returns out there. We just need to find them.