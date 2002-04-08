Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Board Refreshment

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ( AAWW) announced that Walter G. Borst, Raymond L. Conner and George A. Willis were elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Board members Timothy J. Bernlohr, Carol B. Hallett and John K. Wulff announced their retirements. These changes are effective immediately. The total number of Board members remains consistent at ten.

“We are delighted to welcome Walter, Ray and George to Atlas Air Worldwide’s Board of Directors,” said Board Chairman General Duncan McNabb. “They each bring deep experience as Atlas strengthens its position as a global aviation leader and we will benefit enormously from their expertise and insight.”

Newly-Elected Directors

Mr. Borst is an accomplished business leader and has extensive experience in finance, accounting and risk management. He has had a distinguished career serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Navistar International Corp., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of General Motors Asset Management, Vice President and Treasurer of General Motors Company, as well as a number of other positions of increasing responsibility within General Motors Company.

Mr. Conner brings over 40 years of global leadership experience in the airline industry. He is former Vice Chairman of The Boeing Company and retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Leading up to that appointment, Mr. Conner served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President and General Manager of the 777 program, Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Vice President and General Manager of Supply Chain Management and Operations, and Vice President Sales, Marketing and Commercial Aviation Services.

Mr. Willis has substantial global and logistics experience, as he joins the Atlas Board following a 36-year career with United Parcel Service (UPS) where he served in several executive leadership positions. In his most recent role as President of U.S. Operations, he was responsible for all package delivery services as well as UPS Airlines. Prior to that role, he served as UPS President, West Region, and as UPS President for the U.K., Ireland and Nordics Region, and Vice President of U.S. Operations and Senior Vice President of UPS Store Franchise.

Retiring Directors

Mr. Bernlohr is retiring from the Board of Directors after 16 years of service to Atlas. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of RBX Industries, Inc., in several key leadership positions in the International and Industry Products divisions of Armstrong World Industries, founder and as managing member of TJB Management Consulting, LLC, as well as Chairman of the Board of Skyline Champion Corporation and Lead Director of Chemtura Corporation.

Ms. Hallett, who has served on the Atlas Board of Directors since 2006, has worked in both public and private sectors as United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and Commissioner of the United States Customs Service, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Air Transport Association of America (ATA), counsel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a member of the U.S. Chamber Foundation Board of Directors, senior government relations advisor with Collier, Shannon, Rill & Scott, and chair of Homeland Security at Carmen Group, Inc.

Mr. Wulff, who joined the Atlas Board of Directors in 2016, has had a distinguished career, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Union Carbide Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hercules Inc., and partner of KPMG LLP.

“The contributions of Tim, Carol and John have shaped Atlas into the leader in aviation outsourcing it is today,” said General McNabb. “Their passion for the Company, its mission and its people have been instrumental to Atlas Air Worldwide’s success. We thank them for their dedication.”

