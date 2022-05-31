CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Clean Vision Releases CEO Dan Bates' Shareholder Update Video

This version updates the previous release that contained an incorrectly formatted link.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) (the "Company"), today announced its Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates provides a comprehensive shareholder update in a five-minute video that has been tweeted from the Company's Twitter account @CleanVisionCorp. A link to the video will be posted to the Company's website later today at 9 a.m. Eastern on its Investor tab at: https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/investor-info

Highlights from the video include updates on:

The Company's forecast to first revenue

Its subsidiary EcoCell hybrid fuel cell development in conjunction with its planned AquaH TM pyrolysis plant clean hydrogen output in India

pyrolysis plant clean hydrogen output in India Its operational facility in Hyderabad, India

The projected $50 trillion global spend required to affect climate change

"With respect to the global environment and its increasingly fragile ecosystems," Mr. Bates says, "We firmly believe that you can do well, by doing good."

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is seeking to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the video referred to herein include forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's forecast to first revenue, EcoCell hybrid fuel cell development in conjunction with its AquaHTM pyrolysis plant clean hydrogen output in India, the $50 trillion global spend required to affect climate change and seeking to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to generate revenue as forecast, our ability to complete our Clean-Seas and EcoCell projects as planned, our ability to pyrolyze waste products (using pyrolysis) and participate in the low-sulphur fuel, clean hydrogen and char markets and our ability to position the Company for future profitability. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

[email protected]

Investors:

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703384/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-Clean-Vision-Releases-CEO-Dan-Bates-Shareholder-Update-Video





