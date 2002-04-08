Verizon Responds to New Mexico Wildfires

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers who have been most impacted by the wildfires in New Mexico will receive unlimited calling, texting and data from May 11 through 17, 2022

Wireless Emergency Communication Center set up to provide displaced residents with FREE WiFi, mobile device charging and internet access

Verizon Frontline Response Team providing mission-critical communications support for first responders fighting wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico

Some Verizon retail store hours are subject to change due to evacuation orders or poor air quality. Please check local store hours and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

LAS VEGAS, N.M., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfire season started early this year in the American Southwest, and in northeast New Mexico, more than 200,000 acres have already burned and thousands of homes have been evacuated. Keeping people connected when it matters most is Verizon’s top priority and the company has responded to the disaster in New Mexico in numerous ways.

Unlimited talk/text/data

For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in New Mexico from May 11 through 17, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by active wildfires. Accounts with billing addresses in the following zip codes are included:

87529, 87535, 87538, 87543, 87552, 87553, 87557, 87562, 87564, 87565, 87569, 87571, 87573, 87579, 87580, 87583, 87710, 87712, 87713, 87715, 87722, 87723, 87724, 87729, 87731, 87732, 87734, 87735, 87736, 87742, 87745, 87749, 87750, 87753

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer.

Here’s a quote from one of our local leaders:

“We know it’s critical to be able to connect with loved ones when disaster strikes,” said Kelley Kurtzman, senior vice president of Consumer Field Sales for Verizon Consumer Group. “We hope our offer gives New Mexicans one less thing to worry about so they can focus on staying safe during this stressful time.”

Community Support: Wireless Emergency Communication Center

To help those who’ve been impacted by the New Mexico wildfires stay connected, Verizon has set up a Wireless Emergency Communication Center (WECC) in Glorieta, NM.

A WECC is a generator-powered mobile trailer equipped with FREE WiFi, mobile device charging stations and internet-connected laptops available for residents to contact family, friends and others while they are away from home.

The WECC will be available to the public this week from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm daily:

Glorieta Adventure Camps - 11 State Route 50, Glorieta, New Mexico 87535



Verizon Frontline Support for First Responders

The Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed to multiple locations across the Southwest to provide the thousands of first responders currently engaged in firefighting efforts in Arizona and New Mexico with mission-critical communications capabilities.

To date, the Verizon Frontline Response Team has provided fire personnel in the two states with more than 250 Verizon Frontline solutions designed to either provide or enhance field communications at emergency operations centers and command posts.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



Retail Store Hours

Because the wildfires may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: www.verizon.com/stores .

For more information about Verizon Wireless’ ongoing disaster preparedness and tips to stay connected before, during and after an emergency, visit Verizon's Emergency Resource Center.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.