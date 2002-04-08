Mariam Naficy Joins Victoria's Secret & Co. Board of Directors

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (: VSCO) announced today that Mariam Naficy has been elected to its Board of Directors by the Company’s shareholders at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Victoria’s Secret Board now comprises eight directors, seven of whom are independent and seven of whom are women.



Ms. Naficy is an industry trailblazer with more than 20 years of experience in digital and direct-to-consumer retailing. She co-founded Minted, an online marketplace for creative and custom goods, in 2007 and currently serves as its Chair of the Board and Co-CEO. Ms. Naficy was early to recognize the potential of online creative communities, and, under her leadership, Minted has grown into one of the most successful community-based ecommerce companies in the world.

Donna James, Chair of the Board, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mariam, a proven entrepreneur and respected pioneer in both e-commerce and online creative communities, to our Board. We are confident that Mariam’s unique insights and deep expertise in digital and direct-to-consumer retailing will be very valuable as we continue advancing the Company’s ongoing transformation, keeping our commitment to uplifting and advocating for our customers, and delivering for Victoria’s Secret shareholders.”

Ms. Naficy said, “It is an honor to be joining the Victoria’s Secret Board. The Company’s focus on being a force for empowerment and inspiration through its brands resonates strongly with me, and I look forward to working alongside the diverse, experienced voices on the Board to continue guiding the Company’s purpose-driven brand revolution while driving growth and value for all Victoria’s Secret stakeholders.”



About Mariam Naficy

Ms. Naficy is the Chair of the Board and Co-CEO of Minted, an online marketplace for creative and custom goods. Prior to founding Minted, she led the e-commerce division of The Body Shop International plc, a global cosmetics retailer. She launched Eve.com, the world’s first cosmetics ecommerce site, in 1998 and sold it successfully in 2000, after which Ms. Naficy led product management at Movielink, an early downloadable movie service that launched in 2002. She holds a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She is a Trustee of Williams College and a member of the Advisory Council of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of over 1,350 retail stores in more than 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

For further information, please contact: