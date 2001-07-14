STORE Capital Sponsors Team of LPGA Tour Professionals

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it is sponsoring a team of professional golfers on the LPGA Tour. The STORE team will include Stacy Lewis, Lauren Stephenson, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Brooke Matthews and Sarah Schmelzel. The partnership will debut June 2-5 at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (Southern Pines, NC). The STORE Capital logo will appear on each athlete’s left collar in competition this season.

Stacy Lewis is a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour and was formerly the number-one ranked player in the world for 25 weeks. She has competed on the U.S. Solheim Cup team on four occasions and was named as the team’s Captain for 2023. “STORE Capital is making a big investment in women’s golf, and I’m honored to be a part of their initiative,” Lewis said. “I am proud be aligned with a company that sees the value in women’s sports and wants to play a role in making lasting and equitable changes.”

Lauren Stephenson is a rising star from the University of Alabama who holds the all-time record-low scoring average for a woman in the history of the NCAA. “I am excited to partner with STORE Capital and to play a role in what they’re doing to grow the game,” Stephenson said. “It is great to be a part of a team that sets the standard for excellence in their field as I strive to do the same in mine.”

Fatima Fernandez Cano is a two-time winner on the Epson Tour and secured her LPGA Tour card for 2022 by finishing second on the Epson Tour Money List for the second time. “It’s a privilege to work with the experts at STORE Capital and to be a part of this diverse and talented team of golfers,” Fernandez Cano said. “I am looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Brooke Matthews was a standout at the University of Arkansas and is a rookie on the LPGA Tour this season. During her time at Arkansas, she was one of the top-ranked amateurs in the world and set the record for the NCAA’s lowest 54-hole scoring record at 25 under. “I am honored that STORE Capital believes in my potential as a young golfer and is making an investment in my career and the LPGA Tour as a whole,” Matthews said. “They are committed to making a positive impact in their communities, and I’m proud to partner with a company whose values align with my own.”

Sarah Schmelzel is an Arizona native and played collegiate golf at the University of South Carolina. She earned her LPGA Tour card for 2019 via the Epson Tour. She has collected 8 top-20 LPGA Tour finishes over the past year. “The hometown connection makes this a particularly special relationship for me,” Schmelzel said. “I am impressed by the commitment that STORE Capital has made to women’s golf and am eager to play my part in driving positive change alongside them.”

“We are thrilled to support the tremendous women golfers of Team STORE,” said Mary Fedewa, Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “The LPGA Tour has a long history of successfully raising charitable dollars for initiatives that expand opportunities for women and girls, and creating a positive impact on the communities hosting their tournaments. We look forward to a successful relationship that will provide opportunities for these athletes to excel.”

ABOUT STERLING SPORTS MANAGEMENT, LLC

Sterling Sports Management, LLC is a worldwide sports management company. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, SSM has represented hundreds of athletes from around the world in the areas of golf, baseball and football. Golf clients have won 187 times on the professional circuit including 18 majors. For more information, please visit sterlingsm.com.

ABOUT STORE CAPITAL

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,950 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

