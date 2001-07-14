Nevada Mining Association Launches 7th Annual 'Hope for Heat' Campaign Benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs Statewide

The Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) is kicking off its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign on Memorial Day giving Nevadans a reason to quite literally ‘hope for heat’ through Labor Day.

Beginning Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) and running through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day), the NVMA will make $90 contributions each day temperatures hit 90 degrees in Reno and Elko. The heat will be on in Southern Nevada as well, with a $100 donation every day the Las Vegas heat reaches 100 degrees. In honor of its “100 Days of Giving” campaign commemorating 100 years in business, Granite+Construction will donate an additional $33 per region every time the temperature milestones are reached.

At the end of the campaign, proceeds will be equally divided among the Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee+Meadows, Elko, Winnemucca, and Southern+Nevada.

Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe, welcoming and positive environment for youth, enabling them to participate in life-changing programs geared toward success, leadership and healthy lifestyles. Funds raised will support Boys & Girls Clubs programs and the more than 14,000 children the four affiliates serve.

“Nevada is known for its hot, dry summers and we’re counting on our Silver State to deliver sizzling temperatures again this year,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “Each day Mother Nature turns up the heat, Boys & Girls Clubs statewide and the children they serve will benefit, helping to set everyone up for success and a bright future.”

Since 2016, NVMA has contributed $73,160 to Nevada nonprofits via the Hope for Heat program. For more information about NVMA and its work, visit www.nevadamining.org.

About the Nevada Mining Association

The mission of the Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) is to unite, educate, advocate, and serve as the public voice of Nevada’s modern mining industry. From advocacy on major policy issues to developing innovative ways to connect members with opportunities, the Nevada Mining Association builds recognition of the mining industry’s contribution across the Silver State. The Nevada Mining Association is committed to leading environmental stewardship and the health and safety of workers, residents, and communities. The NVMA envisions Nevadans embracing the mining industry as forward thinking, respected, and essential for a vibrant future. For more information, visit www.nevadamining.org. Stay up to date with all Nevada Mining Association activities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005200/en/