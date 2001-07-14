Alight To Present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM ET. Additionally, the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the event will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at alight.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until September 4, 2022.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.

