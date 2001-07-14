Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Intel Corporation today announced that company executives will participate in the following investor events in June:

At 8 a.m. PDT, June 7, Todd Brady, vice president of Global Public Affairs and chief sustainability officer, will participate in a panel discussion on environmental, social and governance matters at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference.

At 2 p.m. PDT, June 7, David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group, will participate in a fireside chat on the business, market conditions and trends, as well as other topics, at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference.

Live public webcasts can be accessed on Intel's Investor+Relations+website. Webcast replay and audio download will also be available on the site.

Please note that Intel’s participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

