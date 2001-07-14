The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Novartis AG (NVS) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Novartis AG (“Novartis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2022, Novartis "announced a temporary, voluntary suspension of production at its radioligand therapy production sites in Ivrea, Italy and Millburn, New Jersey." The production halt was to "address[] potential quality issues identified in its manufacturing process."

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to close at $86.21 on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 31, 2022, STAT News published an article entitled "Documents show problems at Novartis facility where cancer drug production was halted." The article reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cited deficiencies at the Company's New Jersey facility following an inspection in late 2021, including a "concern that Novartis failed to notify customers about batches of Lutathera . . . that were distributed despite failing to meet quality specifications."

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell sharply during intraday trading on May 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

