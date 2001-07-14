Sally Beauty Holdings Completes Full Repayment of its $300 Million 8.75% Senior Secured Notes

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it has fully repaid the outstanding balance of $300 million on its 8.75% senior secured notes due 2025. The payment was funded through a combination of excess cash and approximately $150 million borrowed under the Company’s ABL credit facility.

“The senior notes were issued in April 2020 when our stores were temporarily closed at the beginning of the pandemic. These notes recently became callable and were no longer needed in our capital structure,” said Marlo Cormier, chief financial officer. “We have made great progress on our balance sheet and leverage ratio over the last two years. Including this debt repayment, we have paid down over $1 billion in debt since September 2020.”

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L’Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sallybeautyholdings.com%2F.

